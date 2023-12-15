MTN Skills Academy To Equip Over 100,000 Ghanaian Youth

Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Ghana, Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, has announced MTN’s goal to train 100,000 Ghanaian youth in digital skills by 2025 through its MTN Skills Academy platform.

The MTN Skills Academy is a pioneering initiative in Ghana, which aims to offer digital and financial skills training across Africa, leveraging technology and partnerships.

“It complements our USD25 million ICT Hub focusing on investing, developing and nurturing Africa’s burgeoning youth population and creating a pipeline of potential innovators, entrepreneurs, academics, etc who will bring life to the ICT Hub,” she stressed.

Adwoa Wiafe emphasized its focus on empowering unemployed and unskilled Ghanaian youth. During the media launch of the MTN Skills Academy in Accra, she stressed the initiative’s importance in deliberately preparing the youth for the future.

She highlighted the need not just for digital skills but also for job creation and infrastructure like skills hubs to equip Ghana and Africa’s youth with long-term capabilities.

The programme targets individuals aged 15 to 24, providing career guidance, digital and financial skills training, job placement assistance, work readiness, and mentorship.

To initiate the programme, MTN Ghana Foundation has identified partner ICT Hubs in Greater Accra at Tseado and Tema to facilitate course enrollment for unemployed youth.

The hubs according to her, will assist in recruiting unemployed youth to sign up for the courses on the MTN Skills Academy programme.

“They will also create a conducive environment for the unemployed youth living in and around the selected areas to access the programme online,” he said.

Adwoa Wiafe urged beneficiaries to leverage the platform to showcase their abilities, earn a livelihood, and contribute to the progress of Ghana and Africa.

She emphasized responsible management of the programme to ensure its sustainability and continuous enhancement for the benefit of future generations.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Npontu Technologies Limited and a partner for the programme, highlighted the Academy’s broader impact beyond skills development, emphasizing the cultivation of an innovative and entrepreneurial mindset.

He emphasized the integration of technology into everyday life, calling the initiative a call to seize the opportunities presented by the digital age.

He stressed that empowering the youth with digital skills and technological innovation could create numerous job opportunities, address employment gaps, and position the nation in the global digital economy.

“By focusing on digital skills and technological innovation, we can create a plethora of new job opportunities, thereby addressing the employment gap.

The key to unlocking this potential lies in empowering our youth – the most dynamic segment of our population – with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in this new digital era” he stressed.

Senior Research Officer at the Ministry of Education (MOE), Kingsley Boachie, commended MTN for the initiative, expressing willingness to collaborate further to tailor solutions on the platform for students.