MTN South Africa and Nigeria Core Networks to be modernized

MTN South Africa and MTN Nigeria plan to modernise their core network over the next five years after signing a deal with Ericsson for the project.

The modernisation will ensure the readiness of the two operating units’ network infrastructure for “5G standalone”, where the network is layered end to end with 5G technologies.

The modernised core networks will be powered by Ericsson’s “cloud-native, dual-mode” 5G core.

Mazen Mroué, MTN Group chief technology officer, said in a statement that the project will enhance network performance and efficiency once completed.

MTN Nigeria chief technical officer Mohammed Rufai said: “When completed, it will accelerate broadband penetration in alignment with the federal government’s broadband plan.”

MTN South Africa chief technology officer Rami Farah said: “This will allow our network infrastructure to support strong data growth and enable 5G standalone in the future.”

The ultimate aim of the projects, MTN said, is to build a “modern, agile and cloud-native core network” aimed at delivering new products and an improved customer experience.