MTN South Africa Launches Biodegradable SIM Cards to Tackle Plastic Waste

MTN South Africa has introduced biodegradable SIM cards as part of its efforts to combat plastic pollution, addressing the 180 million SIM cards produced annually within the industry.

Many of these cards are disposed of after brief use, contributing to significant environmental damage. The new eco-friendly SIMs are made from 100% FSC-certified materials, sourced from responsibly managed forests, ensuring a positive impact on the environment, society, and economy. Unlike traditional plastic SIM cards, the biodegradable versions break down within three to six months in landfills, soil, or seawater.

“These SIM cards offer the same network performance and security as conventional plastic cards,” said Wanda Matandela, MTN South Africa’s Chief Commercial Operations Officer. The rollout of these new SIM cards to stores and partners is set to begin this month.

South Africa’s major mobile operators, including MTN, Vodacom, Telkom, and Cell C, have already taken measures to reduce plastic waste, such as shrinking SIM card sizes and encouraging recycling. However, high customer turnover in the prepaid market, with consumers frequently switching networks for better deals, continues to exacerbate the waste problem.

While embedded SIMs (eSIMs), which do not require physical cards, offer a long-term solution, their adoption remains limited to newer, higher-end devices.

MTN’s latest initiative marks a significant step in its ongoing push for a more sustainable mobile ecosystem, alongside other efforts such as recycling programs and environmental awareness campaigns.