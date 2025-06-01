MTN South Africa Launches US$5 Smartphones to Accelerate 4G Migration

MTN South Africa has begun distributing 4G smartphones priced at $5 to prepaid customers, targeting 1.2 million long-term users still reliant on legacy networks.

CEO Charles Molapisi confirmed the initiative launched in Soweto with 1,700 devices deployed, expanding to townships in Pretoria, KwaZulu-Natal, and Eastern Cape. The goal is to distribute one million phones within 18 months, addressing affordability barriers that leave 5–6 million MTN customers without smartphones despite 85% smartphone penetration on its network.

“The majority are loyal customers with us for 10–15 years who simply can’t afford devices,” Molapisi told TechCentral. The effort aligns with South Africa’s December 2027 deadline for shutting down 2G/3G networks, though industry leaders stress migration depends on device accessibility. MTN’s model partners with Smartphone for All, which supplies devices at no cost; the $5 fee acts as an insurance deposit, with future revenue shared from upgraded data usage. Initial units are Itel entry-level models featuring Android 14 Go Edition, 5.5-inch displays, and dual SIM support.

The rollout coincides with government efforts to improve affordability, including March’s removal of 9% excise duty on sub-$130 smartphones. Molapisi confirmed MTN will phase out 3G first while maintaining a “thin” 2G layer for machine-to-machine devices before reallocating spectrum to 4G/5G. Social impact is already evident, with one elderly 12-year customer using her first smartphone to access educational content for grandchildren. “We can’t leave people behind in the digital age,” Molapisi emphasized.