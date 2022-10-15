MTN Stands In Worship 2022: Celebrated gospel artists set to thrill Ghanaians

MTN Ghana is set to thrill its customers and the Ghanaian populace after billing award-winning gospel icons to perform at the 2022 edition of MTN Stands In Worship which will be held on Saturday, 22nd October at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair La Accra at 7 pm.

The celebrated Ghanaian gospel artists billed to perform are Diana Hamilton, Piesie Esther, Koda PerezMusic, NSROMAmusic, and MTN Viva Voices. These award-winning gospel icons will delight the audience with their powerful and alluring voices.

The much-anticipated gospel music concert which is themed: “Arise and Worship” is expected to bring together Christians and gospel music fans on one stage to worship and praise God, as well as interact with all of the artists scheduled to perform.

The concert, which is an annual gospel music event aimed at entertaining Ghanaian gospel music fans, is being organized to thank God for the mercies and the kindness He continues to shower on Ghana.

According to the organizers, this year’s MTN Stands In Worship promises gospel music fans a night full of surprises, adding that the presence of God will undoubtedly be felt at the concert on Saturday.

MTN Stands In Worship has grown to become one of the most hyped on MTN’s calendar, with past performers including Donnie McClurkin, William McDowell, Sinach, Micah Stampley, Nathaniel Bassey, Patrick Duncan, Joe Mettle, and Elder Mireku.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh