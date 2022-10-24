MTN Stands In Worship Concert: Diana Hamilton, Piesie Esther and Others thrill fans

Thousands of patrons at the just-ended 2022 MTN Stands in Worship were thrilled to the tunes of anointed songs from Diana Hamilton, Piesie Esther, Koda PerezMusic, NSROMAmusic, and MTN Viva Voices as they led the audience into the throne room.

The much-anticipated gospel musical concert which was held at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair La – Accra on Saturday, October 22 under the theme: ‘Arise and Worship’, brought together Christians and gospel music fans on one stage for worship and praise to the Almighty God.

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel artists including Diana Hamilton, Piesie Esther, Koda, PerezMusic, NSROMAmusic, and MTN Viva Voices delighted the audience with their powerful and alluring voices.

To be candid, the artists delivered a sizzling performance that brought some needed warmth and joy to the hearts of the patrons.

The concert, which is an annual gospel music event aimed at entertaining Ghanaian gospel music fans, was organized to thank God for the mercies and the kindness He continues to shower on Ghana.

The organizers said this year’s MTN Stands in Worship had been successful as music fans were satisfied with a night full of surprises. MTN Stands in Worship has grown to become one of the most hyped on MTN’s calendar.

The annual gospel concert, powered by MTN Ghana, has over the years seen some of the world’s biggest music acts give off electrifying performances that have left lasting memories on patrons.

Some of the past performers include Donnie McClurkin, William McDowell, Sinach, Micah Stampley, Nathaniel Bassey, Patrick Duncan, Joe Mettle, and Elder Mireku.