MTN is adding its voice to the global drive to raise awareness about the importance of wearing face masks with today’s launch of the #WearItForMe campaign across its 21 African and Middle Eastern markets.

To help drive this much-needed change in behaviour, MTN is committing its September 2020 marketing resources to encouraging everyone to do more to save lives.

As our Africa and Middle East markets continue to navigate the “new normal” brought about by COVID-19, wearing masks remains one of the most effective preventive measures to slow the spread of the virus and accelerate recovery. However, many people refuse to wear them, wear them incorrectly, or still feel it is not important.

“We need to demonstrate that we are good together by taking a collective responsibility. The stemming of the pandemic lies within us, let’s take the bold step, wear our face masks everywhere we go to safeguard our future,” says MTN Ghana Chief Executive Officer, Selorm Adadevoh.

“This campaign by MTN Ghana is one of many interventions by the business to support the Government’s efforts at fighting this pandemic, we have and continue to support in various ways, and one of the notable interventions is the provision and distribution of GHS 5 Million worth of personal protective equipment for the Government” Mr. Adadevoh added.

In addition we initially launched our Wear it safely everywhere you go a similar face mask wearing and now as a purpose led brand we have stepped up this campaign with our transition to #WearItForMe as the next phase in MTN’s COVID-19 response under Y’ello Hope – MTN’s umbrella initiative which provides much-needed support during times of societal need.

It is a powerful call-to-action using the voice of some of the most influential figures within our communities and across the continent; our mothers, and mother-figures. The initiative will see mothers and mother-figures sending heartfelt messages to their children, and all the children of Africa, to wear their face masks and “wear it for me’’ – saving lives.

MTN’s #WearItForMe campaign will build on the work already carried out under Y’ello Hope to brighten lives and limit the impact of the pandemic. During this time, MTN has prioritised looking after its people, customers, communities and networks while focusing on efficiencies to help navigate the pandemic and its effects.

MTN Ghana continues to provide a rapid response to Covid-19, with initiatives including, collaboration with the National Information Technology Authority (NITA) to offer all Government workers free access to the Smart Workplace Portal to support Government’s work from home program, protecting the customer through the provision of critical health information, providing free internet access to over 200 websites for online education for public and private institutions, free MoMo transfers up to GHS 100 a day and revision of MoMo wallet limits.

MTN Ghana also brought to bear its leadership in the technology space by supporting the infection monitoring and contact tracing team through the provision of 800 SIM Cards and 8 Terabytes of data to National Security and 10 TurboNet fixed wireless devices with over 2 terabytes of data to the COVID-19 Response Team for use by contact tracers.

#WearItForMe will run throughout the month of September. Visit www.wearitfor.me to send a message to someone encouraging them to do the right thing. #WearItForMe: Because when we all wear masks, we protect each other.

About Y’ello Hope

Acknowledging the role and responsibility to make a meaningful difference and impact in the lives of all, Y’ello Hope is MTN’s highly targeted response initiative harnessing the power of MTN through our brand, resources, capabilities, and technology to brighten lives across Africa and Middle East.

Driven with passion and dedication by MTN across our footprint, Y’ello Hope’s purpose is to support in employees, consumers, society, and government during times of societal crisis and need bringing relief, hope, and optimism where needs are greatest.