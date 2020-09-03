MTN has joined the global drive to raise awareness on the importance of wearing face masks with the launch of the #WearItForMe Campaign across its 21 African and Middle Eastern markets.

To help drive this much-needed change in behaviour, the Network is committing its September 2020 marketing resources to encouraging everyone to do more to save lives.

A statement issued in Accra, signed by Samuel Koranteng, the Corporate Services Executive, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, said the Africa and Middle East markets continued to navigate the “new normal” brought about by COVID-19.

“Therefore, the wearing of nose masks remains one of the most effective preventive measures to slow the spread of the virus and accelerate recovery,” it said.

The statement expressed concern about the attitude of people who either refused to wear the mask or wore it incorrectly, or yet still felt it was not important.

“We need to demonstrate that we are good together by taking a collective responsibility,” Mr Selorm Adadevoh, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, was quoted as saying.

“The stemming of the pandemic lies within us, let’s take the bold step, wear our face masks everywhere we go to safeguard our future.”

He said the campaign was one of the many interventions by MTN to support the Government’s efforts at fighting the pandemic.

MTN’s #WearItForMe campaign will build on the work already carried out,” he said.