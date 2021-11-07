MTN-supported students graduate from UDS

Fifteen students, who were awarded scholarships by MTN Ghana Foundation to pursue various degree programmes at the University for Development Studies (UDS), have graduated with flying colours.

The students, who pursued programmes in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, were among 7,293 students, who completed various post-graduate, graduate, undergraduate and diploma programmes during the 2020/2021 academic year at the UDS.

Mr George Kyei Frimpong, who is in charge of Scholarships at MTN Ghana Foundation, interacted with the students after the 22nd congregation of the UDS held in Tamale on Saturday.

The MTN Ghana Foundation instituted the Scholarship five years ago as part of its 20th Anniversary celebration to support the education of brilliant but needy students. The scholarship covers school fees, hostel fees and stipends for the students.

Mr Frimpong said, “The Scholarship ended this year but currently we have taken 300 people. Some of them have graduated. We are making sure that we are putting our investment in the right places, taking care of the needy.”

“We wish that they will excel in their various endeavours. Go and make MTN proud because we have instilled a lot of discipline and career guidance in you,” he said.

Miss Amina Moro, a beneficiary of the MTN Scholarship, who graduated with a first-class degree in Agricultural Technology, said, “I am so happy because when I came to UDS, there was no money for me to continue my education. I wanted to even drop out and luckily enough, one of my lecturers called me and said there was an MTN Brighter Scholarship. So, I applied and I was selected and now I am a graduate. I will like to thank MTN for giving me this opportunity to be a graduate.”