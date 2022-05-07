MTN supports 2022 Aboakyer Festival

MTN-Ghana has donated assorted Drink hampers, souvenirs, airtime of Gh¢500.00 and Gh¢10,000.00 cash to the Effutu Traditional Council as its contribution towards the celebration of the 2022 Aboakyer Festival.

The festival is being celebrated on the theme: “Together we build the road to a progressive society”.

Mr Prince Owusu Nyarko, Senior Manager of South-West Business District of the MTN who made the presentation at Neenyi Ghartey’s V11, Paramount Chief of Effutu Traditional Area’s palace, reaffirmed the Company’s commitment to ensure the sustenance of festivals to grow tourism in the country.

The support was also to assist the Council to revamp activities of the festival after the devastating effect presentation.

Mr Nyarko stated that to provide distinct customer experience during the festival, an experience center will be set up to provide customers with an enhanced customer experience.

Additionally, SIM Card registration will be on-going to enable people register their sim cards while having fun.

Neenyi Ghartey thanked MTN for the support which he indicated, will facilitate the celebration.

The Aboakyer festival, a unique tradition of the people of Winneba is one of the leading festivals in the country, celebrated every first week of May to unite the people and foster development.