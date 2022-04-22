MTN Supports Kwahu To Revamp Its Easter Festival

In a bid to support the efforts of the Traditional Authorities in Kwahu to revive the Easter celebration, MTN Ghana has extended its assistance to the people of Kwahu by cash and kind donation.

MTN donated a cash amount of GHc25,000, airtime worth GHc 2,500 and assorted drink hampers worth GHc 4,000 to the Kwahu Traditional Council and some sub-Chiefs in the Kwahu Traditional Area in support of this year’s Kwahu Easter celebrations.

MTN donated GH 10,000 cedis, GHc1,000 worth of airtime and drinks hamper to the Kwahu Traditional Council at Abene, whilst the chiefs and elders of Obomeng, Mpraeso and Abetifi each received GHc5,000 cash, GHc 500 worth of airtime and a drinks hamper. In addition to this presentation, MTN also helped in developing an area mapped out for events at a cost of GHS70,000 to the Obomeng community which can be used for events.

The Kwahuhene, Daasebre Akuamoa Agyapong II, who received the items on behalf of the Kwahu Traditional Council, expressed his gratitude to MTN for the continuous support and commitment to this longstanding relationship with the people of Kwahu. He eulogised MTN Ghana for their contribution to development in Ghana.

The donation to Kwahu Traditional area forms part of MTN’s support for Traditional Councils across the country to help preserve the Ghanaian culture and heritage. In view of this commitment, each year MTN supports over 40 traditional authorities across 16 regions of Ghana. Some of the festivals supported include the, Oguaa Fetu Afahye, Kudum, Ada Asafotufiami, Asogoli, Kobine, Hogbetsotso, Homowo Apoo, Damba and others.

During the presentation, MTN Regional Sales Manager for MTN South East Business District, Steven Asare said, “We have come to reaffirm our friendship and lend our continuous support to the people of Kwahu as we have done for the past 14 years. Today we are here to support the traditional council in revamping the Kwahu Easter festivity after the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

“We believe we have a role to play in reviving the commercial activities tied to the celebrations. By joining in the celebrations, we help in the creation of jobs for the youth during the Easter activities as well as help promote the development of tourism through the various entertainment activities that are organized to make the Kwahu Easter a unique event,” he added.

As part of activities organised during the celebration at Kwahu, MTN created an experience center to provide distinct customer experience which also included SIM registration points. Other sets ups were also created at vantage points to respond to customers enquiries.