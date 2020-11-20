MTN Ghana, a mobile telecommunication network on Friday, presented Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), to the Sunyani Traditional Council towards stemming the spread of the Corona Virus Disease.

The PPE includes gallons of liquid soap, quantities of reusable nose and face masks, hand sanitizers, and several tissue papers and medicated soaps.

Mr Kwasi Kwarteng, the Bono Regional Manager of MTN, indicated the equipment were to be distributed among the chiefs to prevent them from contracting the pandemic, which he noted was re-surfacing in the Sunyani Municipality.

As part of MTN’s corporate social responsibility to the people, Mr Kwarteng said the company would do everything possible to ensure that the spread of the disease was brought under control in the region and commended traditional authorities for their support towards fighting the spread of the disease.

Oboaman Bofotia Boamposem II, the Krontihene of Sunyani, thanked the company for the support and expressed the hope that the long-standing relationship between the company and the council would be strengthened for mutual benefit.

He noted digitization had gradually become part of human life and appealed to the MTN to consider providing the council with a turbo net to improve internet connectivity at the palace.

Nana Kwaku Sabeng II, the Akwamuhene of the Sunyani Traditional Council called on the company to improve on its customer services and also enhance loyalty and attract more customers as well, saying the ‘ the customer is always right’.