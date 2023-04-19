MTN Takes Its Services Closer To Customers In Kwahu

As part of its commitment to provide the best customer experience, MTN Ghana took its services to Kwahu by setting up three experiential centres to provide customer service for Kwahu Easter celebrants.

The experiential centers were created at Nkawkaw, Mpraeso and Obomeng to assist customers with any challenges being experienced. Some of the services provided included SIM registration, SIM swap, pin reset, PUK request, 4G upgrade, MoMo registration and transactions among others. In addition, stands were setup at vantage points across Kwahu to assist customers with their needs.

Speaking to the Traditional Council at Abene during MTN’s participation in the Kwahu Easter celebration, Ransford Gyan, Area Sales Manager for MTN South East Business District said, “MTN Ghana is committed to serving our customers with excellence and with pride. As a business, we understand that our customers are the lifeblood of our business”.

“Without our customers, there would be no MTN Ghana, that is why we take our commitment to serving them with excellence very seriously. Serving with excellence means providing our customers with the highest quality service possible”, he added.

Apart from taking our services closer to customers at Kwahu, MTN also donated items worth GH¢47,200 to the Kwahu Traditional Council in support of this year’s Kwahu Easter festival.

The amount comprised of a cash donation of GH¢35,000, airtime worth GH¢3,500 and assorted drink hampers worth GH¢ 8,700.

The Chiefs and Traditional Council members expressed their appreciation to MTN for the continuous support to the Kwahu Traditional Council and the relentless effort and sustained contribution towards Easter celebration over the years.