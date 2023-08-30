MTN Thrills Customers With ‘’RETRIBUTION’’ In Accra.

It was an exhilarating moment when MTN Ghana gave an opportunity to customers to watch a movie titled: ‘’RETRIBUTION’’ at Silverbird Cinemas over the weekend at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra Mall.

“RETRIBUTION” is a film that you will want to watch again and again because it has everything: action, tension, excitement, breathtaking sceneries, and an intriguing and engaging music score.

A mysterious caller puts a bomb under his car seat, Matt Turner (Liam Neeson) begins a high-speed chase across the city to complete a specific series of tasks.

With his kids trapped in the back seat and a bomb that will explode if they get out of the car, a normal commute becomes a twisted game of life or death as Matt follows the stranger’s increasingly dangerous instructions in a race against time to save his family.

After the Premier breathtaking movie, customers expressed appreciation to MTN Ghana for putting smiles on their faces as they yearned for more.

The latest free movie screening by MTN saw some 400 being given free entry to watch the movie and also have fun.

More so, MTN Movie Mania is one of the unique initiatives launched by MTN about 9 years ago to reward customers for their continued patronage of MTN products and services.

This platform was created to provide their customers with the opportunity to watch a movie with their family and friends once a month for free.

According to MTN, over the past years, their customers have expressed immense gratitude; hence there was the need to reward them with gifts like shopping vouchers, cakes, lunch vouchers, and invitations to movie mania events.

Customers get an extra ticket for free when they purchase a movie ticket with MoMo on Thursdays. The Offer is available at Silverbird Cinemas in Accra and at the Golden Eagle Cinema in Kumasi.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh