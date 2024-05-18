MTN to boost digital inclusion in Ghana

In observance of World Telecommunication Day, MTN Ghana, the largest telecommunications company in Africa, has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting digital inclusivity, fostering progress, and nurturing human connections across Ghana.

Aligned with this year’s theme, “Digital Innovation for Sustainable Development,” MTN Ghana articulates its ambitious 2025 goal, aimed at spearheading digital solutions for Ghana and Africa’s advancement, with a focus on environmental, societal, and governmental aspects. This underscores the recognition that long-term sustainable socioeconomic growth and prosperity in Africa hinge upon acknowledging the realities of technology, innovation, and environmental and societal issues.

Furthermore, MTN Ghana underscores the critical role of the telecommunications sector in leveraging digital innovation to address global concerns, deliver cutting-edge products and services, drive socio-economic empowerment, and enhance digital and financial inclusion.

The organization asserts its significant contributions to digital innovation in Ghana and Africa over the past three decades across various fronts. These contributions have notably improved access to healthcare and education, catalyzed economic growth through digital skills and support programs, fostered innovation in fintech and the digital economy, forged strategic partnerships, and invested in infrastructure, among other endeavors.

At the recent 3i Africa Summit, MTN Ghana’s CEO, Stephen Blewett, emphasized the pivotal role of Africa’s fintech ecosystem in driving the continent’s digital revolution and economic development. He highlighted the potential of fintech to bolster local economies and advance Africa through financial inclusion, innovation, entrepreneurship, job creation, cross-border transactions, digital identity and security, agriculture and rural development, government services, investment, and digital and financial literacy.

Mr. Blewett underscored the importance of fostering platforms that guide and empower the next generation of African business owners to thrive in the digital sphere.

He called upon telecom companies in Africa to reaffirm their commitment to leveraging digital innovation for sustainable development, emphasizing the transformative potential of technology as a force for good.

In conclusion, Mr. Blewett emphasized the imperative of creating a future where every Ghanaian can thrive in the digital era, echoing the belief that “everyone deserves the benefit of a modern connected life” as the world celebrates the power of connectivity, the promise of technology, and shared purpose.