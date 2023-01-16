MTN to construct 60-bed maternity block for Keta Municipal Hospital

The MTN Ghana Foundation has cut sod for the construction of a 60-bed maternity block for the Keta Municipal hospital in the Volta region. The project is expected to be completed within 12 months at a total cost of approximately GHc15.2M.

The project will comprise of a 40-bed maternity ward which will be made up of emergency rooms, a first stage ward and a delivery ward including recovery rooms and a lie in ward as well as a 20-bed Neonatal Care Unit (NICU). The facility when completed will also include:

• Two operating theaters

• A 20-bed hostel for mothers

• Two consulting rooms and offices for nurses

• Reception and outpatient department areas

• Laboratory and Dispensary

 Scrub & Sluice Room

 Anaesthetics Room

 Intensive Care Ward

 Restroom for Doctors & Nurses

 Staff Eatery

Speaking at the sod cutting ceremony, the CEO of MTN Ghana Selorm Adadevoh said, “This hospital is an important health facility delivering healthcare to several communities in the Keta Municipality and its surrounding communities. As important as this facility is in the region, it is faced with several challenges. According to the authorities, the current maternity ward has a capacity of only 20 which is inadequate for its over 3,000 maternity and 684 NICU admissions annually. The high demand for services at the facility results in several patients having to endure inadequate conditions to get through their pregnancy”.

“We are hopeful that when completed, the facility will bring relief to many expectant mothers and the staff here. Expectant mothers who visit this facility will no longer go through the struggles they are facing today”, he added.

The Volta Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Senanu Kwesi Dzokoto in his address, expressed his gratitude to the MTN Ghana Foundation for the project. He said “the project is a dream come true and would greatly impact positively the healthcare delivery of the people of the region”.

Torgbui Sri II, the Awoemefia of Anlo State applauded the MTN Ghana Foundation for their contributions in improving healthcare delivery in Ghana. He said ,“this investment is a testament to your work and commitment to support communities”.

The ceremony was attended by numerous dignitaries including – the Awomefia of Anlo State Torgbu Sri II and members of the Anlo Traditional Council, MCE of Keta, Hon Emmanuel Gemegah, Samuel Koranteng, MTN Foundation Board Member, MTN Foundation staff and staff of the Keta Municipal Hospital.

Since the inception of the MTN Ghana Foundation in 2007, the Foundation has implemented over 158 major projects in areas of health, education, and economic empowerment at a total cost of over USD 15million. These projects are estimated to have impacted over 4 million people.