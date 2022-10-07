MTN to empower Ghanaians to fight cyberattacks

MTN Ghana has joined the global community to create awareness on the importance of cybersecurity, best practices and the need for collective effort to prevent cyber intrusions and scams.

This is in commemoration of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which is marked every October.

MTN has therefore launched a campaign under the theme: ‘Defending the Digital Line’ and geared at educating the public how effectively navigate the ever-mutating cyberattacks.

Chief Information Officer of MTN Ghana, Bernard Acquah, who launched the month-long campaign said, “This October we will focus on the “people” part of cybersecurity, providing information and resources to help educate users and ensure all individuals make smart decisions whether on the job or at home – now and in the future.”

He added that “with so much of our lives spent online, it’s more important than ever to take a proactive approach in protecting yourself and the organization you work for.”

Bernard Acquah noted that security is the responsibility of all Ghanaians, so he urged every individual to take advantage of the month’s activities to build the requisite knowledge required to protect themselves and their organization from cyberattacks.

Activities lined up for the month include customer-based sensitization messages via social media and SMS focused on sub themes including ‘Phight the Phish’, ‘Cybersecurity Common sense’, etc.

There will also be special interactive sessions with students in second cycle Institutions as well as an engagement with Parent-Teacher Associations in selected basic schools in Accra, Ashanti, and Western regions.

A public forum will also be organized virtually with a seasoned IT expert in the cyber space to discuss the theme for the month.

MTN will also collaborate, partner and participate in programs organized by the Cybersecurity Authority and the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications to further the cause.

MTN Ghana extended cybersecurity education to its customers from the year 2020 during which the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak and online interactions had increased. Seasoned personalities such as Awo Aidam Amenyah and Carl Sackey have taken turns to educate MTN stakeholders on child online security and various forms of attacks in the cyberspace.