MTN to End 3G Service in South Africa by December 2025

MTN has announced plans to shut down its 3G network in South Africa by December 31, 2025—accelerating the phase-out schedule by a full year.

The decision comes after a successful pilot in Cape Town, where the operator tested a migration strategy designed to transition users to more advanced 4G and 5G services.

In a letter sent to participants of the Cape Town pilot, MTN explained that the move follows a directive from the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, which, as early as September 2022, signaled its intention to eliminate both 2G and 3G networks. The operator assured customers that while there would be some inevitable short-term impact, the transition would be implemented in carefully planned stages to minimise disruption.

The pilot project, which covered areas including Durbanville, Greater Melkbosstrand, and several Cape Town suburbs such as Milnerton and Bloubergstrand, was used to fine-tune the migration process. Encouraged by its success, MTN is now confident that a full rollout will be smooth and will ultimately enhance customer experience by delivering faster, more reliable connectivity.

This planned upgrade reflects broader trends in the South African telecom market. Industry giants like Vodacom and MTN are urging the government to avoid rigid deadlines, emphasizing that flexibility is essential in light of the high costs associated with upgrading to 4G and 5G devices. Communications Minister Solly Malatsi has confirmed that ICASA is conducting an economic impact assessment to ensure that the switch-off will not unduly affect consumers, especially in regions where access to advanced networks remains limited.

The move to phase out older networks is part of a larger strategy to modernise South Africa’s mobile infrastructure. With the introduction of budget-friendly devices such as Vodacom’s Mobicel S4 and MTN’s Icon 5G, there is hope that the transition will not only boost network efficiency but also make modern mobile technology more accessible to a broader segment of the population. However, some analysts warn that the shift must be managed carefully to avoid alienating customers who still depend on 3G services for essential communications.

As the countdown to the December 2025 deadline begins, all eyes will be on how MTN and its peers handle the migration. The planned phase-out is seen as a necessary step toward a more connected and technologically advanced future for South Africa, but its success will depend on balancing the rapid pace of technological change with the practical needs of everyday users.