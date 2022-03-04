MTN To Invest GH¢1. 5 Billion In Infrastructure, Network Systems In 2022

MTN Ghana is on track to fulfill its planned spend of USD 1 billion on Network Infrastructure and Information Systems (NIIS) by 2025. This planned expenditure will go a long way to support the Digital Ghana agenda and put the country at the forefront of Africa’s digital transformation.

CEO of MTN Ghana Selorm Adadevoh stated, “We successfully implemented our investment plans, with a total CAPEX of GHS1,485million (GHS1.5Billion) last year, supporting infrastructure modernization, expansion of 4G coverage and improvements to quality of service. To achieve this, we rolled out 131 2G, 120 3G and 1,446 4G sites and modernized 2,121 existing 4G sites enhancing capacity and improved customer experience. We also extended 4G network and data services to additional 1.7 million people, deepening the digital agenda of Ghana”.

“In 2022, MTN will continue with its capacity enhancement projects with the aim of ensuring that all cell sites are upgraded to 4G capacity. The upgrades are being done alongside other commitments in support of ICT development initiatives such as the provision of an ICT Hub and the establishment of West Africa’s first Innovation City in Ghana”.

“We see Ghana as the most strategically placed country to be a digital hub in the region, exporting skills and services to diversify and accelerate economic growth. This makes technology leadership in the region an imperative for Ghanaian SMEs to be relevant in an AFCFTA era”, he remarked.

To become a digital economy requires considerable and consistent investment in technology and innovation and it is on this score that MTN is committing to spend over US$1 billion in Network Infrastructure and Information Systems over the next five years.

MTN’s Ambition 2025 is anchored on the belief that everyone deserves a modern connected life. This will rest on a scale connectivity and infrastructure business, making use of both mobile and fixed access networks across the consumer, enterprise and wholesale segments.