MTN to make its MoMo a full business platform

The Chief Executive Officer of the Mobile Money for MTN, Mr. Shaibu Haruna, says the company is to transition its MoMo Services to a full business platform as part of broader ambition for 2025 strategy.

He said solid services would be introduced in the coming years to advance customer experience as an evolving mobile financial tool.

The CEO was speaking at an Awards and Dinner night to appreciate and reward 250 merchants and agents, who have held the brand on high from operational areas such as Cape Coast, Mankessim, Kasoa, Sekondi and Tarkwa.

The top performing Vendors received Motor Bikes, Smart TVs, Laptops, and CCTV Cameras, with the overall best MoMo Agent for the South-West Business District took home Ghc50,000 electronic cash and motorbike.

In 2009, MTN Ghana sets out to redefine the course of Ghana’s financial sector with the launch of MoMo and after 10 years of implementation, this e-financial mechanism had become a major bug in homes and the business community in general.

The service has 11.3 million subscribers with 250,000 agents and 200,000 merchants across the country.

Mr Haruna attributed the successes over the last decade to the critical contributions of merchants and agents.

The Senior Manager for MTN South-West Business, Mr. Prince Nyarko said the event had always presented an opportunity to take stock of the year’s activities and reward the excellence and resilience of the vendors.

He described the financial year as a difficult one with the introduction of e-levy as well as the challenges customers had with accessing their MoMo wallets during the sim barring exercise, adding, ” but our resilience as a people has enabled us to soldier on and today, we are here to celebrate our achievements and strategize for next year.”

The top three awards were picked by Big Joe Ventures from Kasoa, who took home a plaque, motorbike and an electronic cash of 50,000, Rossey Venture, motorbike and an electronic cash of 20,000 and Peoples Investment a motorbike and an electronic cash of 10,000.