MTN To Reward Customers With Brand New Hyundai Sonata cars

Ghana’s leading network operator MTN readies to put a smile on the faces of its customers once again by giving out 25 brand new Hyundai Sonata cars to 25 customers in its ‘Mega Consumer Promo’.

The ‘Mega Consumer Promo’ is based on usage where participants accrue points via revenue-generating activities such as Voice, Data, SMS, Value Added Service (VAS), digital and Mobile Money transactions where fees are charged.

A Customer enters into the promo by dialing *156# and select option 5. 1. This promo targets all MTN customers as part of the 25th Anniversary Celebration of Scancom PLC in recognition of its customer’s loyalty. The Promo will commence from August will October 2021.

A Senior Specialist Segment Marketing at MTN Ghana, Maxwell Arthur who made this known during an online media encounter noted the company is spending close to GHS10 million on the promo.

“In line with our strategic intent for 2021, which is Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress, promo points are skewed towards revenue-generating activities performed on our digital platforms. A Customer enters into the promo by dialing *156# and select option 5.

Fibre Broadband (FBB) customers are opted in by default and will not require to dial *156#.

Participants of this promo could win a brand-new Hyundai Sonata, Cash Rewards, free Airtime, flat TV screens, and other fantastic prizes.

o deepen our regionalized value proposition, the promo is designed to ensure that at least a customer in each of the 16 regions drives home a brand new Hyundai Sonata,” he explained.

This he said, the promo will award 10 points for every pesewa spent on My MTN App, Ayoba App, Pulse, MTN hoods channel on Facebook & MoMo App. Spend on MoMo App is limited to the fees /charge per MoMo transaction.

According to him, the 25th-anniversary celebration is an opportunity to appreciate their 21 million customers and reward them for their value and tenure.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh

