Mr Selorm Adadevoh, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, has announced that MTN Ghana is transitioning from a traditional telecommunications company to an emerging digital operator.

He said MTN was set to deliver on this digital agenda based on solid investments it has made in technology and network infrastructure expansion projects undertaken over the years.

Mr Adadevoh announced this at the Second Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company streamed live from MTN House to a virtual audience of over 7,000.

He said for 2020, an amount of $114.1 million was being invested into the network to facilitate the rollout of 300 LTE (4G) sites; an upgrade of 737 3G sites, and 450 2G sites across the country.

“These investments will make significant contributions to enable individuals and businesses in both the rural and urban parts of Ghana to enjoy the best experience and also enjoy the benefits of a modern connected lifestyle,” he said.

The CEO said, â€œ2019 marked the â€˜Year of the customerâ€™ for MTN Ghana and in 2020 we are building on that foundation as we transition from a traditional mobile telecommunications operator to an emerging digital operator.”

He said in line with its transition journey, MTN Ghana has declared 2020 as the â€˜Year of the Customer: The Digital Experienceâ€™ with a focus on digitalization as a tool to enhance customer experience as well as create value for our shareholders.

â€œBeyond the enhancement of network for the best digital experience, MTN continues to brighten the lives of customers and the communities in which we operate with social projects as our contribution to National Development,” he added.

Mr Adadevoh said the Company’s recent donation of GHC5 million worth of medical supplies to support the COVID-19 fight adds to the 149 projects undertaken in Health, Education, and Economic Empowerment projects over the years.

He expressed optimism about the continuous growth going into the future considering the opportunities identified in Data and Mobile Financial Services.

Dr Ishmael Yamson, the Board Chairman said MTN delivered a strong profit after tax, the performance by the business was driven by a sterling growth in Voice, Data, and MoMo services.

He said at the end of the proceedings at the AGM a final dividend of GHC. 4 pesewas for 2019 financial year was declared and would be paid on August 28, 2020, to shareholders registered in the books of Scancom Plc at the close of business on the qualifying date on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

The Annual General Meeting was attended by the Board of Directors of the company, Vice President of MTN Southern Eastern Africa and Ghana region (SEAGHA), Mr Ebenezer Asante, MTN Executives, President of the Shareholder Association of Ghana and some Institutional Shareholders.