MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge Named Best CEO Across Africa

Sylvia Mulinge, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Uganda, has been crowned the best CEO across all 20 African countries where the telecom giant operates.

The prestigious recognition was awarded at the MTN Global Leadership Gathering (GLG) gala dinner in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday evening. Mulinge, who assumed leadership of MTN Uganda in 2022, succeeds Selorm Adadevoh, the former MTN Ghana CEO who won the award in 2023 before transitioning to the role of Chief Commercial Officer at MTN Group.

In a heartfelt response to the honor, Mulinge expressed her astonishment and gratitude, saying, “See what the Lord has done! What an amazing surprise! I’m still processing.” Her reaction underscores the humility and dedication that have defined her leadership style.

Since taking the helm, Mulinge has spearheaded MTN Uganda’s remarkable growth and innovation, setting new industry standards in customer satisfaction, operational excellence, and social impact. Her transformative approach has not only strengthened MTN Uganda’s market position but also earned her widespread admiration. Earlier this year, she was named Uganda’s Leading and Most Admired CEO in CEO East Africa Magazine’s 2024 survey, further solidifying her reputation as a trailblazer in the corporate world.

The GLG gala also celebrated MTN Uganda’s collective achievements, with the company securing several top awards. These included the Group President and CEO Award – Y’ello Care, which recognized the profound impact of MTN Uganda’s 2024 ’30 Days of Y’ello Care’ employee volunteer program. The initiative has driven meaningful change in local communities, reflecting the company’s commitment to social responsibility.

Additionally, MTN Uganda was honored with the Million Dollar Award – Best OpCo of the Year, acknowledging its operational excellence in alignment with the MTN Group’s Ambition 2025 strategy. The Value-Based Capital Allocation Award further highlighted the company’s strategic investments, which have generated long-term, sustainable value for stakeholders.

Mulinge’s leadership has not only elevated MTN Uganda’s standing within the telecom industry but has also set a benchmark for corporate excellence across the continent. Her influence extends beyond Uganda, contributing to the MTN Group’s overall success in Africa.

Meanwhile, MTN South Sudan also made headlines at the event, winning the Leading Connectivity Operation Award. This recognition underscores the group’s commitment to expanding connectivity and driving digital inclusion across some of the continent’s most challenging markets.

As Sylvia Mulinge continues to lead MTN Uganda with vision and integrity, her achievements serve as an inspiration to aspiring leaders across Africa. Her ability to balance innovation, sustainability, and social impact exemplifies the transformative power of effective leadership in today’s rapidly evolving corporate landscape.