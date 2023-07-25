MTN unveils 3rd Open API Hackathon to increase financial inclusion

Africa tech giant, MTN Group has launched its Open API Hackathon, inviting developers from multiple markets to participate in creating innovative mobile applications that utilize the MTN Mobile Money APIs for their respective markets.

This hackathon, organized by MTN Group Fintech, will be the third of its kind and will take place in the following 14 countries: Uganda, Ghana, Benin, Zambia, South Africa, eSwatini, Rwanda, Cameroon, Liberia, Guinea Conakry, Nigeria, South Sudan, Cote d’Ivoire and Congo B.

Developers participating in the hackathon will compete to design and develop a solution that goes beyond processing payments, incorporating additional features and functionalities that promote financial inclusion and literacy in their registered markets.

“MTN is dedicated to advancing financial and digital inclusion across the continent as part of our strategy to build a pan-African Fintech platform, driving the digital economy and fostering social and economic growth in Africa,” said Serigne Dioum, MTN Group Chief Fintech Officer.

Through the Open API Platform, MTN aims to harness the talent and creativity of Africa’s developers, enabling them to leverage the MoMo Platform and create opportunities for growth. The company firmly believes that collaborating with Africa’s talented individuals will expand the service offerings available on MoMo.

Key details of the hackathon:

The challenge will run from July 31, 2023, to October 9, 2023.

Developers will have five weeks to submit their innovative ideas for financial and transactional applications that incorporate MTN Mobile Money APIs.

The mobile application must target consumers, merchants, or businesses, providing practical and valuable solutions that can be deployed in the developers’ registered markets. The applications should cover use cases beyond payment, leveraging MTN MoMo APIs.

MTN in each participating country will select the top 12 applicants to advance to the prototyping phase.

Preselected applicants will be required to develop a working prototype of their solution, and provide a live demo of their application to the adjudicators.

Interested developers can find more information Momo Hackathon 2023

Finalists stand a chance to win their share of USD 10,000 in prize money in their respective countries.

MTN Group looks forward to the innovative solutions that developers will create, driving financial inclusion and empowering individuals and businesses across Africa.