MTN Urges Customers To Register SIM Cards Before 30th September Deadline

With only three days to the September 30, 2022 deadline for SIM registration, MTN is urging its customers to have their SIM cards fully registered to avoid being disconnected.

All customers with voice and data SIM in phones and devices are mandated to register with the Ghana card before the deadline. All SIM cards that are not fully registered at the end of 30th September 2022 will be disconnected from using all services on the network.

Customers who are yet to register should start the process by dialing *404# or use the registration web portal https://simregistrationportal.mtn.com.gh to link their SIM to the Ghana card. Customers who have linked their SIM cards to the Ghana card can complete their registration by either visiting the nearest service centre/agent for the biometric capture or download the SIM Registration Self Service app on google play to complete the registration.

Commenting on the SIM registration deadline, the General Manager Regional Sales and Distribution, South, MTN Ghana, Abubakar Mohammed said, “we are encouraging our customers to register immediately to avoid long queues at registration centers and subsequent blocking of SIM cards after the deadline.”

“Customers who are not sure of their status can check their registration status by dialing *400#. “B-Cap Yes” means a customer is fully registered”.

To ensure all customers are fully registered before the 30th of September 2022 deadline, all MTN field staff have been deployed to different locations to check registration status and register customers who have not yet registered their SIM cards.

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalization announced the mandatory re-registration of all SIM cards in Ghana last year. The registration exercise which started in October 2021 is scheduled to end on September 30, 2022.