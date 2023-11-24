MTN Uses Computershare to assist shareholders collect dividends

MTN Group Limited (MTN) has appointed Computershare Investor Services (Pty) Limited (Computershare) as the authorised service provider to manage the process of locating shareholders with unclaimed dividends.

A statement from MTN said “the objective is to update and verify shareholder information to facilitate the disbursement of any outstanding dividends.”

In collaboration with Computershare, MTN continues to exercise due diligence in tracing shareholders to ensure the timely payment of unclaimed dividends.

Computershare has been entrusted with the task of identifying the shareholders, obtaining the necessary documents to verify and update their information, and facilitating the payment of any outstanding dividends owed to them.

According to MTN, since the commencement of this initiative, a substantial number of shareholders have updated their records, leading to the successful distribution of over US$905,000 in dividends.

“In collaboration with Computershare, MTN remains dedicated to reaching its shareholders and ensuring they receive their dividends. If you are a shareholder who has not yet claimed your dividends or know someone who owns MTN shares and has not received their dividends, we urge you to act,” the statement said.

It added that shareholders who have not yet updated their details or claimed their dividends, should follow the process below to claim their dividends:

Visit the dedicated portal: MTN Unclaimed Entitlements Contact Computershare directly via phone at 0800 202 360 or +27 11 870 8206 Alternatively, email [email protected] for further assistance

To expedite the process, please have your identification documents, proof of bank account, and other supporting documents ready if your shareholder profile requires updating. This procedure is part of our commitment to the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA) verification process.

MTN and Computershare are dedicated to reuniting shareholders with their unclaimed dividends. We encourage all shareholders to take advantage of this opportunity to claim what is rightfully theirs.