MTN, Vodafone waive fees for calls, SMS to and from Ukraine

Due to the ongoing Russian attack on Ukraine, MTN Ghana and Vodafone Ghana have waived calls and SMS fees between customers in Ghana and Ukraine so that they can reach each other easily and at no cost at all.

In a statement announcing the waiver, MTN said “We understand that some of our customers in Ukraine have experience challenges trying to contact their loved one. To this end, we have stepped in with support to ensure our customers, both at home and Ukraine, are still able to connect with family and friends.”

The statement then said all of MTN customers will benefit from the waived SMS and voice call fees to and from Ukraine.

The telecom giant said even though it does not have operations in Ukraine, it felt the need to be responsive to its customers in Ghana and Ukraine in time of their need, adding that it had worked with GSMA to ensure that connection between Ghana and Ukraine is much easier.

Meanwhile, MTN Nigeria had also announced a similar package for its customers at home and Ukraine.

Vodafone

Moreover, Vodafone Ghana had earlier issued a statement announcing a similar package for five days, between February 28 and March 5, 2022.

The statement read as follows:

At Vodafone Ghana, we are keen to help our customers stay connected with their loved ones.

Effective today 28th February 2022 and over the next five days, we are availing free calls and text messages for Vodafone customers trying to get in contact with family and friends in Ukraine. Additionally, Vodafone Ghana is offering free roaming services (calls, text messages, and internet) for any of our customers who remain in Ukraine.

We hope and pray that our customers and their loved ones remain safe during this challenging period.