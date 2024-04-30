MTN warns public over scammers posing as their chairman

The MTN Group warned on Monday that thieves are posing as Mcebisi Jonas, the chairman of its board of directors, in an attempt to defraud their gullible victims of their money.

In a statement, the JSE-listed telecom company said that one or more persons posing as Jonas or his agent were involved in the hoax. The con artists attempt to get money from their targets.

According to the statement, MTN has been made aware of occurrences involving the fraudulent solicitation of financing under the pretense of requests for sponsorships or the raising of money for different causes.

“In the most recent instance, the fraudster or fraudsters identified themselves as MTN Group Chairman of the Board, Mcebisi Jonas, and reached out via voice call from a variety of non-listed numbers. Occasionally, the fraudster may request money to save the group chair from a “difficult situation” or “danger,” the group stated.

Jonas was the deputy minister of finance before. He claimed in 2016 that he was promised $32,202,00 to become the next finance minister in 2015 by members of the infamous Gupta family, who were close to former President Jacob Zuma. In 2019, he was named chairman of MTN.