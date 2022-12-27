MTN welcomes Christmas, Boxing Day babies with hampers

Ghana’s leading Mobile Network Operator (MNO), MTN Ghana, on Monday surprised newly delivered mothers at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) and the Cape Coast Metro Hospital with hampers to welcome their babies.

The hampers, 25 in all, were donated to mothers who delivered on Christmas and Boxing Day to share the joy and love of Christmas with them.

They contained essential baby items, including mats, socks, diapers, pomade, powder and baby oil as well as airtime to connect with families and friends.

In all, the company is donating more than 500 hampers in 40 hospitals across the country to help lessen the burden of mothers.

At CCTH, for instance, the hampers arrived just in time for a young mother who had just delivered with absolutely nothing to cater for the baby.

Overwhelmed by the presents, the mothers joyfully grinned from ear to ear in appreciation of the gesture, profusely praising the company and asking for God’s blessing for them.

Mr Kennedy Kofi Ofosuhene, Corporate Services Advisor, who led the team on behalf of Mr Prince Owusu-Nyarko, the Southwest Regional Senior Manager, said the donations were a demonstration of love to the mothers and the new babies.

“The purpose is to welcome the babies to the world and into the yellow family and to let them know MTN appreciates them, and we want them to stay with us,” he said.

He indicated that they would also visit hospitals in the hinterlands to share the love of the season with them.

To support the growth of the company and enable them to continue in their development agenda for the country, Mr Ofusuhene urged all citizens to subscribe to the MTN network to enjoy their quality services.

Madam Klenam Fiakeye, a midwife with CCTH, thanked MTN for remembering mothers in the hospital and supporting them.

“We are very grateful. But for this, some of the mothers had nothing to take care of their babies because they came here with nothing at all,” she revealed.

Madam Mary Dadzie, mother of a new baby girl, also expressed appreciation to MTN for the support and urged them to continue with their good works.

“I am extremely glad for this pleasant surprise from MTN. I thank you very much and may God refill your cup so you can continue to extend support and joy to everybody who needs it,” she added.