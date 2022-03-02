MTN Ghana’s 2021 profit hits ¢2 billion

Telecoms giant, MTN Ghana, recorded a significant increase in its profit after tax for last year.
According to its 2021 Financial Statement, the profit went up by 43.5% to hit ¢2 billion.
How other areas performed
Revenue went up by 28% to reach ¢7 billion.
Its subscriber base increased by almost 4% from 2020 to hit 25.4 million in 2022.
Total Direct and Indirect Taxes paid by MTN during the period under review stood at ¢2.7 billion.
MTN on 2021 performance
The Company believes it had delivered sustained growth in its core business during 2021.
Dividend payments after the second quarter results
The Board declared an interim dividend of GHS0.03 per share. Following the full year performance of the company, the Board has recommended a final dividend of GHS0.085 per share, bringing the total dividend for 2021 to GHS0.115 per share.
This represents 70.6% of profit after tax and a 43.8% increase in dividend per share when compared to the prior period.
MTN is forecasting that service revenue growth in the high teens over the medium-term from the previous guidance of 13% to 15%.