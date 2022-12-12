MTN’s Antoinette Kwofie is CFO of The Year

MTN Chief Financial Officer, Antoinette Kwofie has been awarded Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the year at the Women’s Choice Awards Africa 2022.

The award was in recognition of her remarkable achievements, leadership, and influence. She was presented with a plaque and a certificate at the awards ceremony in Accra. Her achievements include breaking the glass ceiling in relation to women leaders in the financial sector. It also includes leading the financial management of Ghana’s leading telecommunications company.

Antoinette Kwofie is responsible for providing strategic leadership and oversight for MTN’s Finance Division. She is also responsible for aligning financial deliverables with MTN business strategy and Ambition 2025.

Prior to joining MTN, Antoinette was CFO of Absa Bank, a position which she held for over 8 years. She joined Absa in 2007 where she held various roles including Finance Business Partner, Head of Business Performance and Analytics and Financial Controller. Antoinette worked in a variety of senior finance roles within the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK and as a consultant with the advisory services arm of Ernst & Young in Ghana.

Antoinette is a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) and a Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), UK.)

Commenting on the award, Antionette said “I would like to thank the organizers for this honor, and I am humbled by this recognition. This award will spur me on to continue to inspire and mentor young women to rise in the financial sector.

CEO of MTN Ghana Selorm Adadevoh on his part congratulated Antionette for receiving the award. He said, “the award is a testament to the quality she brings to the table, and we are proud of her achievements”.

The Women’s Choice Awards is a high impact women empowerment and leadership award program. It seeks to recognize, celebrate and project women who have stood tall amidst the gender imbalance and stereotype that has been perpetrated against the gender.