MTN’s Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols Lights Up Accra’s Festive Spirit

More than just a Christmas celebration, the event reaffirmed MTN’s commitment to connecting people through shared experiences, gratitude, and joy.

A Night of Afrocentric Christmas Magic

Under the theme “An Afrocentric Christmas: Peace, Love, and Togetherness,” the festival redefined the holiday spirit with a distinctly Ghanaian touch.

From the soulful harmonies of Kwan Pa’s traditional Christmas tunes to the silky voice of Efya, the stage came alive with performances that merged cultural heritage with modernity.

Joe Mettle, a gospel icon, led attendees into a spiritual awakening, while Perez Musik captivated the crowd with his powerful melodies.

The show reached an electrifying crescendo with Kidi, whose energetic performance kept the audience on their feet, proving why he’s one of Ghana’s top Afrobeat sensations.

Ghanaian comedian and media personality Foster Romanus, serving as the MC, masterfully bridged moments of reflection and entertainment, keeping the crowd engaged with his signature comic charm.

Beyond the Music: Gratitude and Giving

Adding to the night’s allure, MTN Ghana treated attendees to an array of giveaways, including shopping vouchers, branded gifts, and tech gadgets, underscoring the company’s appreciation for its customers, staff, and stakeholders.

In a heartfelt video address, MTN Ghana CEO Stephen Blewett expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the MTN community, highlighting the event as a cornerstone of the company’s calendar.

“This cherished celebration offers us an opportunity to reflect, give thanks, and share the spirit of the season,” Blewett remarked.

Lessons in Faith and Hope

The evening also featured a stirring message from Reverend Dr. Joyce Rosalind Aryee, Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries. Her reflection on the true essence of Christmas—God’s love and redemption—resonated deeply with attendees.

“Christmas is not just about food or festivities; it’s about remembering God’s love for us,” she emphasized. “As we celebrate, let us share this love with our communities, embracing peace and unity.”

A Community United in Celebration

MTN Ghana’s Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols has cemented its place as a cherished highlight of the festive calendar, offering a unique blend of music, spirituality, and culture. The night concluded on a high note as DJ Wallpaper kept the festive energy alive, ensuring the audience danced their way into the holiday season.

By seamlessly blending tradition with modernity, MTN Ghana created a celebration that not only entertained but also inspired hope, gratitude, and connection—a true embodiment of the Christmas spirit.