MTN’s Plastic Waste Recycling Campaign To Help Tackle Sanitation Challenges

Ghana’s leading telecommunication giant, MTN has taken another giant step by partnering with Jekora Ventures Limited to launch Plastic Waste Recycling Campaign to help address the sanitation challenge bedeviling the country.

As a business, the company started source separation of its waste at the MTN House in February 2017. To date, they continue to separate waste into three streams namely plastics, cardboard, and organic waste.

Through their annual 21 days of Yello Care program, they have undertaken several initiatives such as a collection of plastic bottles, and waste from our beeches for recycling, as well as using them for paving streets.

The Senior Manager for Sustainability and Social Impact for MTN Ghana Foundation, Robert Kuzoe made this known at the Launch of the Plastic Waste Recycling Campaign in Accra.

“The current campaign as part of our global appreciation week is an extension of our existing recycling initiative.

With respect to this campaign, our launch today seeks to extend education and the benefits of recycling to our communities. Our community recycling bins will be placed at selected MTN service centers across the country.

By reducing waste, lowering greenhouse gas emissions, and saving energy at home, at work, and on the road, we save the environment and our continent.

Recycling a ton of plastic saves energy equal to 5.774 kWh. That’s the equivalent to the amount of energy consumed by two people for a year. It’s estimated up to 40 percent of oil consumption could be reduced through recycling plastic waste,” he explained.

According to him, as a first phase, labelled bins will be positioned at the MTN head office and their Osu offices in Accra to collect the plastics, other locations within the regions such as Nhyiaeso, Kejetia, Takoradi Main, Market Circle, Koforidua, and the Wa Service Centers will follow suit.

“We are confident that this initiative will help deepen gains made already by our activities over the years and move us closer to achieving SDG 11, which speaks to Sustainable Cities and Communities requiring us to make cities and human settlements inclusively safe, resilient, and sustainable.