MTN’s Sylvia Mulinge Named Top Executive in Africa

MTN Uganda‘s CEO, Sylvia Mulinge, has been recognized as the top executive of the year across all African countries where the telecom giant operates.

Mulinge, who took over as CEO in 2022, received the prestigious award during the MTN Global Leadership Gathering (GLG) gala event held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

As Africa’s largest telecom operator with over 280 million subscribers, MTN commended Mulinge for her outstanding leadership in one of its key markets.

“This achievement is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of the team, and underscores the impact of our collective efforts,” MTN said in a statement.

Mulinge is leading the execution of MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita’s vision, which prioritizes strengthening operations in Ghana, Uganda, and Cameroon to sustain growth.

Under her leadership, MTN Uganda has expanded its 5G network with over 550 sites and upgraded its 4G infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, to improve nationwide connectivity. She has also enhanced customer experience and social impact as key drivers of growth.

With a 54% market share and 20 million users, MTN Uganda remains the country’s leading telecom provider.

In addition to Mulinge’s personal recognition, MTN Uganda secured multiple awards at the GLG gala, including;

Group President and CEO Award – Y’ello Care: Acknowledging the impact of MTN’s 2024 ‘30 Days of Y’ello Care’ employee volunteer program, which has driven positive change in local communities.

Million Dollar Award – Best OpCo of the Year: Recognizing MTN Uganda’s operational excellence aligned with the Ambition 2025 strategy.

Value-Based Capital Allocation Award: Highlighting MTN’s commitment to strategic investments that create long-term, sustainable value for stakeholders.

Mupita has consistently underscored the importance of Uganda to MTN’s expansion plans.

“In our markets portfolio, the priority is to sustain the strong growth in markets like Ghana, Uganda and Cameroon; while implementing the necessary initiatives to turn around the performances in Côte d’Ivoire, Rwanda and Zambia,” Mupita previously stated.

Source: SKB Journal