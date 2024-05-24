MTN’s Vision for Inclusive Prosperity: Insights from the 3i Africa Summit

MTN Ghana made a robust showing at the latest 3i Africa Summit, with six key executives delivering promising perspectives on advancing financial inclusion and digital empowerment in the region.

The CEO of MTN Ghana emphasized the pivotal role of Fintech innovation in propelling digital inclusion and economic growth across Africa. He underscored MTN’s commitment to investing in networks, innovations, and people to drive this vision forward.

Shaibu Haruna, CEO of Mobile Money Limited (MTN MoMo), highlighted MTN’s dedication to fostering collaboration across the ecosystem to bolster financial inclusion. He emphasized the importance of sharing data and knowledge to build trust and consolidate progress.

Dario Bianchi, Chief Digital Officer at MTN Ghana, outlined MTN’s mission to transition all customers from USSD to digital platforms using AI technology. He also mentioned initiatives to tailor digital platforms for visually impaired customers, aiming to enhance inclusivity.

MTN recently announced the phase-out of scratch cards by June 30, 2024, in favor of digital channels like the MyMTN, MoMo, and Ayoba App, signaling a strategic move towards digital adoption.

Angela Mensah-Poku, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at MTN Ghana, stressed the significance of understanding customer behavior and needs for effective inclusivity efforts. She emphasized telcos’ unique position to drive inclusivity due to their close interaction with customers.

Sylvia Otuo-Acheampong, Head of Product and Services at Mobile Money Limited, underscored the importance of simplifying fintech transaction processes for broader inclusivity. She highlighted MTN’s collaboration with partners to enhance transactional simplicity.

Serigne Diuom, Group CEO for Fintech at MTN, emphasized the importance of empowering individuals to build their own capital for sustained financial inclusion. He reiterated MTN’s commitment to dignifying customers by enabling them to meet their needs independently.

With these affirmations from MTN, a leading African telecoms operator and fintech driver, the continent can anticipate accelerated development through fintech innovation and inclusive growth.