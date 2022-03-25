MTTD Blocks Roads Leading To Baba Yara Stadium For Ghana-Nigeria World Cup Qualifier

By
GNA
-
0
Baba Yara Sports Stadium
Baba Yara Sports Stadium

The Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), has said some roads leading to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will be blocked on Friday, March 25, for effective traffic management in connection with the Ghana-Nigeria World Cup 2022 qualifier.

The routes are the Britania-Is My Kitchen Restaurant stretch, Is My Kitchen Restaurant-Stadium Hotel stretch, Amankwatia School-TI Ahmadiyya School stretch and Britania-TI Ahmadiyya School stretch.

A statement signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwesi Ofori, in-charge of the Police Public Affairs Unit, said as part of the arrangements, the Administration would also deploy an additional highway and motorbike patrols.

This is to augment the existing security deployment along the eight entry routes into Kumasi and other adjoining regions.

The statement assured of maximum security for the general public for an incident-free match.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here