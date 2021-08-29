MTTD impounds thirty-one vehicles for various traffic offences

The Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) on Friday impounded thirty-one vehicles for various traffic offences on the Kpone-Dawenya stretch of the N1 highway.

These vehicles were impounded during a special exercise conducted between 1500 hours and 1800 hours.

A brief from the Police said the exercise formed part of the Police Administration’s resolve to clamp down on reckless and careless driving.

The exercise is also to curb the blatant disregard for road traffic regulations by some road users.

It said the operation would further reduce road traffic accidents and its related deaths, injuries and damage to properties on our roads.

The brief said during the exercise, 31 drivers whose vehicles got impounded were being processed for court for flouting several road traffic regulations such as disregard for road markings, dangerous driving, driving on the shoulders of the road, unauthorized use of sirens and beacon lights, among others.

It said the offenders would be put before courts within Ashaiman and Tema.

Meanwhile, their vehicles are impounded at the Tema Community 25 Police station.

Some of the arrested drivers were driving commercial vehicles, Ministries, Department and Agencies vehicles (MDAs), corporate entities vehicles, and privately owned vehicles.

The brief advised the motoring public to abide by road traffic regulations at all times to promote road safety.