Mubarak Wakaso Set for Move to Hearts of Oak, Following Long Period of Recovery

Ghanaian footballer Mubarak Wakaso is on the verge of completing a move to Hearts of Oak, with reports indicating that the Accra-based club has reached an agreement to sign the seasoned midfielder in the upcoming January transfer window.

Wakaso has been without a club since January 2024, following his departure from Chinese club Shenzhen FC. His last competitive appearance came in August 2023, and he has been sidelined for over a year due to ongoing knee injuries. Despite these setbacks, the 34-year-old has been training in Ghana, and Hearts of Oak have taken a calculated decision to bring him aboard, taking a chance on his fitness and potential.

A source close to the club revealed that Hearts of Oak plans to carefully manage Wakaso’s workload, similar to the approach taken with Sulley Muntari during the 2022/23 season. This strategy proved successful, as it allowed Muntari to contribute effectively without overloading his body. For Wakaso, the club intends to feature him in select high-profile matches, ensuring he avoids long-distance travels that could aggravate his knee issues.

With an illustrious career in European football, Wakaso’s experience could prove invaluable for Hearts of Oak. He has previously played for top clubs like Villarreal, Panathinaikos, Espanyol, and Rubin Kazan, and boasts 70 international caps and 13 goals for the Ghana national team. He was also the recipient of the Golden Boot at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

Hearts of Oak, currently sitting sixth in the Ghana Premier League, are looking to strengthen their squad under the guidance of coach Aboubakar Ouattara and push for a stronger finish this season. Wakaso’s leadership and expertise are expected to be key assets as the team strives for consistency and success.