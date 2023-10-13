Much-anticipated popular music festival “HEY IBÏZA announced 

Music enthusiasts are in for a treat as the highly-anticipated popular music festival “HEY IBÏZA,” gears up for its Wave III edition, promising an even more electrifying and diverse lineup for festival-goers.

Building on the resounding success of the previous two editions, organizers, WatsUp TV & SkyMusic are gearing up to deliver an even more remarkable event, which is set for Sunday (October 15) at its traditional venue Alora Beach Resort in Accra, Ghana, and set to be headlined by DJSKY.

Noted for delivering exceptional musical experiences, the organizers have consistently amazed audiences with each wave of artist announcements.

With a lineup, carefully curated to bring a blend of musical genres, catering to a wide range of tastes, the Wave III edition is set to continue this trend, introducing new artists, surprise collaborations, and enhanced experiences.

In addition to the musical extravaganza, the organizers have hinted at special collaborations and surprise guest appearances that will elevate the festival experience to unprecedented heights.

Integrating art installations, interactive zones, and more will further enrich the festival’s ambiance, promising a vibrant and immersive event.

Limited tickets are available now, dial *713*33*49#. For table reservation call: 050 771 7712 .”HEY IBÏZA,” powered by the renowned urban lifestyle television channel WatsUp TV alongside ABD Traore’s creative ingenuity, has garnered a notable reputation for its exceptional SKYMUSIC lineup featuring multi-talented MCs and DJs across a spectrum of genres.

This reputation is further elevated by its distinct fusion of amapiano, afrobeats, afropop, and electronic sounds, all set against the mesmerizing backdrop of a beachside ambiance.

The event, highly embraced by patrons, is a platform meticulously crafted to showcase and celebrate Ghana’s vibrant music scene, culinary delights, and diverse cultural lifestyle within a stimulating and festive atmosphere.

The inaugural edition, held earlier this year, set the tone by featuring some of the biggest names in the music industry, drawing a massive crowd and earning rave reviews for its seamless organization and artist curation.

From the electrifying headliner, DJDKY to emerging talents, the diversity and caliber of performances left a lasting impression on attendees.

Following the triumph of the first edition, the festival upped the ante with its Wave 2 edition in summer 2023, proving that lightning can strike twice.

It played host to international soccer stars, including Arsenal’s Thomas Partey, Joseph Paintsil, Majeed Ashimeru, Gideon Mensah, and Abdul Samed, who are all famed for their inspiring career.

Other notable celebrities in attendance were Ghana’s business mogul Freedom Jacob Caesar “Cheddar”, Memphis Depay, and Georginio Wijnaldum.