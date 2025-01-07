Mufasa: The Lion King Roars to the Top of the Box Office with $476.4 Million Global Take

The highly anticipated prequel Mufasa: The Lion King has solidified its place as a box office powerhouse, claiming the top spot for the first weekend of 2025.

Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film, which delves into the origin story of the iconic Mufasa, earned a remarkable $23.8 million domestically.

The film’s domestic total now stands at $168.6 million, while its international earnings have surged to $307.8 million across more than 50 markets. With a global haul of $476.4 million, Mufasa: The Lion King has quickly become a worldwide phenomenon.

The film has been lauded not only for its emotionally compelling storyline but also for its visually stunning animation, which brings a new level of depth to the Lion King franchise. Fans are treated to a fresh perspective on Mufasa’s rise to power, with standout voice performances from Aaron Pierre as young Mufasa and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as his brother, Taka—who eventually becomes the infamous Scar.

As the film continues to dominate the box office, it further cements Mufasa: The Lion King as one of the year’s must-see cinematic events, drawing both long-time fans and new viewers into its rich, animated world. The success of the film underscores the enduring appeal of the Lion King legacy, which shows no signs of slowing down.