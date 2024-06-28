Mullah Releases New Song “Body Bad”

Ghanaian rising Artist Mullah has released his first single of the year.

Off the back of his song “Pull Up” with Demmi, Ghanaian artiste Mullah continues his fine run with his first solo release of the year titled “Body Bad”.

The song is Mullah way of appreciating his love interest as he serenades her with words describing how he feels about her and how amazing her physique is. The song is a reassuring message to her that he still cares about her despite their issues and challenges. Despite the song’s sensuality, it is at its core a love song of romance and affirmation.

The song is a mid-tempo Afrobeats jam produced by BeatzAidoo with additional production by Kros. The song is the first of a year of releases for the artiste. “Body Bad” is streaming on all DSPs.

Streaming link: https://afrisounds.lnk.to/Bodybad