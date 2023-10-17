Muller is still without a substitute for Bayern and the German national team

The tally of 32 titles suggests that Thomas Muller is one of Bayern Munich’s icons.

The 34-year-old has never donned the jersey of any other club. Although his athletic prowess may have slightly diminished due to the toll 14 years of professional football has taken on his body, Muller continues to revel in the joyous moments that football brings.

Despite transitioning to a part-time role, the 2014 world champion remains an indispensable asset for both his club and the national team.

When Germany faces Mexico in a friendly on Tuesday, Muller is set to make his 125th appearance for the national team.

While his time on the field may have decreased over the past years, the thought of completely doing without the man, who thrives on his unorthodox style guided by instinct and surprising movements, seems unfathomable to any coach.

Neither club manager Thomas Tuchel nor national coach Julian Nagelsmann appear inclined to sideline him.

Bayern is on the verge of extending his contract, which is set to expire next summer, until 2025. Though his playing minutes have reduced from an average of 80 minutes in the 2021-2022 season to merely 32 in the 2023-2024 season, Muller is still viewed as one of the most valuable members of the staff.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer lauds his leadership qualities, even though they might have transitioned more towards off-pitch matters.

In Munich, Muller is tasked with mentoring young talents like Jamal Musiala and Mathys Tel. That’s not to mention the bright moments when he is substituted on in the dying minutes, such as his assist in the UEFA Champions League win in Copenhagen, when his precise pass enabled Tel to score the winning goal.

Just as Muller is indispensable in Munich, his significance to the national team seems equally paramount as Nagelsmann is cognizant of the positive impact Muller has on the squad’s morale.

It’s a safe bet that the icon will remain a central figure for a while longer, at least until the UEFA Euro 2024 hosted in Germany.