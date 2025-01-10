Multi-Grammy winning artist, Mojo Morgan embarks on solo journey, announces new music

From the depths of struggle emerges a story of grit, survival, and ultimate triumph. Multi-Grammy winner Morgan Heritage presents Mojo Morgan with his upcoming highly anticipated single ‘Make It’. With raw emotion and electrifying artistry, Mojo Morgan’s ‘Make It’ brings together Peetah Morgan, the late great lead singer of his group Morgan Heritage alongside Popcaan, Chronic Law, and Pablo YG to tell an unforgettable tale where a young soul defies the pull of the streets to carve out a path of success, proving that even the harshest beginnings can give rise to greatness.

US-based independent record label JA For Life has collaborated with Mojo’s Heritage Grown Productions and Johnny Wonder to bring this song to the world. ‘Make It’ is co-produced by Mojo Morgan and JA For Life which is set for release on all DSP’s on January 17, 2025. Fans can pre-order or pre-save the song HERE. Watch a teaser to the lyric video HERE. The new single will be exclusively distributed by SRG/ILS/Virgin Music/Universal Music Group.

“This song honors the late Peetah Morgan, his work and the legacy he built alongside Morgan Heritage. ‘Make It’ will also be the lead track on Mojo’s debut album, “Mr. Mojo Rising” says Otis Sicheron, co-producer of the new single and chief executive officer of JA for Life.

In the wake of Peetah Morgan’s passing, the band’s legacy lives on through its surviving members and their children. “Bringing together some of the biggest names in Jamaican music has always been a passion for us as producers going all the way back to the Morgan Heritage Family & Friends series. Which brought the world hits like Mt Zion Medley featuring Capleton, Jah Cure, Bushman, Ras Shiloh and L.M.S.” says Mojo. The rapper of the group continues “The legacy continues and will do so until the year 3000 and beyond as Gramps always says. So as a producer and recording artist it’s important for my first single and entire album for that matter, embodies that which we’ve built together. We look forward to touring around the world in 2025 and share this vibration with humanity.

Mojo’s new single ‘Make It’ is a testament of resilience and the unbreakable human spirit. With its powerful message of perseverance and triumph, this release stands as a reminder that no matter the obstacles, greatness is within reach for those who dare to rise above.