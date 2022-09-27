MultiChoice Acquires Namola to Augment Services

DStv and GOtv parent company, MultiChoice has acquired on-demand emergency response app, Namola, as part of a drive to expand services beyond entertainment.

MultiChoice South Africa CEO, Nyiko Shiburi, said “Namola is part of our strategy to expand our ecosystem beyond entertainment and to offer a suite of consumer services that meet the needs of our customers.”

Namola describes itself as South Africa’s leading response solution “that allows all citizens get help fast”. On the app, users can get access to the public emergency services in South Africa including the police, fire service, ambulance and other community services. Its premium plan, Namola Plus, even allows users opt-in to receive help in emergency situations where they can’t reach or answer their phones.

Namola’s individual plan costs R29 (2$) per month, the couples plan is R59 ($3.30), and the family package is R99 ($5.6) monthly.

With MultiChoice’s acquisition, Namola will now be available to all DStv users—at extra cost, of course. From October 26, South African users can add the service to their bill.

MultiChoice has big plans for its future. Other than its recent acquisition of Namola, it also recently launched an internet service called DStv Internet, and it’s planning to launch its own smart TV called DStv Glass. MultiChoice Group CEO, Calvo Mawela, also announced last week that the company is looking to foray into fintech, although we might not be seeing that for a while.