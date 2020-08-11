MultiChoice Ghana is continually striving to create innovative ways to offer customers the best service.

Therefore, we are pleased to announce a launch of Enhanced Decoder Notification (EDN) functionality which aims to address communication issues for subscribers and take the admin out of TV viewing, so consumers can get back to being entertained.

This new functionality will provide viewers with streamlined access to important subscription information, including rewards notifications, payable subscription amounts, methods to avoid late payment and disconnection.

This will be done by displaying icons that represent the different types of notifications on top of Live TV and will be available on both the DTH and DTT decoders. The message will also be added to the Mail Messages screen.

“In the ever-advancing world of video entertainment, innovation is a key driver of the business. Multichoice is always dedicated to delivering innovative resources to ensure continuous improvements of our products” said Cecil Sunkwa Mills, Managing Director of Multichoice Ghana.”

Through a myriad of innovations that ensure customers satisfaction as well as guarantee a rewarding journey for all our subscribers MultiChoice continues to position itself as one of Africa’s major entertainment sources, and now, the introduction of the new EDN service ensures fewer interruptions during viewing.

For more great entertainment, don’t forget to download the DStv Now app for live-streaming and the MyDStv app plus the MyGOtv app to take control of your subscription.