MultiChoice Exits from Malawi

Multichoice has terminated its DStv service from Malawi.

The decision came after the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) had secured a temporary court order from the nation’s High Court, preventing Multichoice Malawi from altering or adjusting DStv tariffs.

MACRA obtained an injunction arguing that Multichoice, which does not directly provide DStv services to the public, does not have the authority to set or change tariffs for the service in the country.

On August 8, the High Court issued an additional directive, compelling Multichoice to adhere to the injunction or face severe consequences.

In response to the court order, Multichoice considers the situation unfavourable for its operations, and the consequence of non-compliance, which includes imprisonment of the company’s staff, hence the decision to exit the Malawian market.

In July, the company implemented its third price increase for DStv and GOtv services in Kenya, which became effective on August 1. The company has implemented similar price increases in Ghana as well, but has been stopped from doing same in Nigeria.

It has attributed price increases high inflation and rising cost of operations.

2023 hasn’t exactly been the best year for the broadcasting company. In June this year, Multichoice reportedly lost over 100,000 subscribers, in South Africa. A loss it attributes to competition from streaming platforms like Netflix.

But at the Brands Africa Awards this year, DSTV emerged as the most loved media brand on the continent.