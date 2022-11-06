MultiChoice Ghana cautioned against public viewing of FIFA World Cup

MultiChoice Ghana, operators of DStv and GOtv has set out rules to regulate the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which has been mandated by SuperSport International Holdings Pty Limited.

A press statement copied to the GNA Sports explained that all exhibitors of public viewing events in relation to any matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, are advised to comply with the FIFA Regulations on public broadcasting.

The rules states that; an exhibitor must pay to obtain a license or permission from MultiChoice Ghana to mount a stage for public viewing events.

According to FIFA regulations, an event is considered a “Public Viewing Event” if at such event broadcast coverage of the competition is made available for the general public without authorization.

Such public places includes bars, cinemas, restaurants, stadiums, open spaces, offices, construction sites, oil rigs, buses, theatre’s, trains, armed services establishments, educational establishments and hospitals.

It said subscribers of DStv and GOtv must view matches in private dwellings to avoid any arrest or prosecution by the police.

The statement advised event organizers and owners of hotels, bars, pubs, restaurants, guest houses, to contact MultiChoice Ghana to seek authorization for Public Viewing of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

“The general public is assured that our piracy team is working effectively with the police to arrest and prosecute individuals and organizations who flout rules and regulations governing Public Viewing of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,”it said.

Active DStv and GOtv subscribers can enjoy all 64 matches, including High Definition (HD) coverage on various channels with expert analysis, only on SuperSport.

DStv and GOtv has exclusive rights to all 64 matches from 20th November to 18th December 2022.