GOtv Ghana has presented an assortment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) valued at Ghs 75,000 to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

The items, donated last Friday 23rd October 2020, included 2,000 medical grade coveralls and 1,000 KN95 nose masks.

The donation is aimed at ensuring the ease of work of frontline medical personnel, and to further ensure adequate protection from the coronavirus during this COVID-19 pandemic as they attend to patients in the hospital.

While receiving the items from the GOtv Ghana team, Dr. Eric Kofi Ngyedu – Chief Executive Officer – Cape Coast Teaching Hospital expressed his gratitude saying; “we are excited to have a high-spirited organization like you making such contributions; we are delighted and we welcome your gesture.”

In his response, the Managing Director, MultiChoice Ghana, Cecil Sunkwa-Mills also expressed his gratitude to the medical fraternity across Ghana for their diligent work, throughout this pandemic. He assured the Management of the hospital that the donation is a continuous gesture from MultiChoice Ghana.

He added “earlier this year we made similar donations to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the Ga East Hospital in line with our continued support for the fight against coronavirus spread. Ghana might be witnessing low daily cases, but we are not out of the woods.

We must aggressively continue to follow the health protocols prescribed by the health experts so we can kick Covid-19 out of Ghana quickly.”

Mr Sunkwa-Mills also highlighted that MultiChoice has partnered the WHO Pause Campaign that aims at stopping the spread of FAKE News and misinformation on Covid-19 on traditional and social media platforms. Urging Ghanaian’s to pause and think about the information they are about to share if it is accurate or otherwise.

Concluding, MultiChoice Ghana is committed to supporting in the fight against the spread of this deadly virus and will continue to support stakeholders to ensure we beat this virus.