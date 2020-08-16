Total of 10,000 KN95 Face Masks and 10,000 Disposable Isolation Gowns

MultiChoice Ghana, the home of great Pay-TV entertainment, has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth overGhs 500,000 (US$100,000) to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi and Ga East Municipal Hospital, Accra intended for frontline staff in support towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking during the handover ceremonies, MultiChoice Ghana Managing Director, Mr. Cecil Sunkwa Mills appreciated the government, the medical fraternity, private sector and the general public for their collective efforts towards the fight against COVID-19 in these unprecedented times.

He further stressed that, MultiChoice Ghana had made previous interventions to support the cause and has another contribution to deliver.

He explained that, “Today, the support we bring through this donation comes in the form of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that includes a total of 5000 KN95 Face Masks and 5000 Disposable Isolation Gowns valued at Ghs 300,000 for the Ga East Municipal Hospital’.

He added that on Thursday MultiChoice Ghana presented the same quantity of Isolation gowns and KN95 marks to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi also valued at Ghs 300,000.

“Our core focus for this donation is delivery of these PPEs to people right at the frontline of this fight against this contagion,” Cecil Sunkwa Mills remarked, adding that, “Their need for this equipment is evidenced by available World Health Organization (WHO) statistics illustrate that more than 90,000 health workers globally have been infected with the virus despite being preventable.”

While receiving the donation at KATH, the CEO, Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso extended his gratitude for the continued support from MultiChoice Ghana towards the safety and health care workers and ensuring their urgent demands are met as well as those of Ghanaian through creative entertainment and eductainment.

“This protective equipment is very important when it comes to health workers because it facilitates a healthy working environment and provides a safeguard against contracting or spreading the virus among fellow medical colleagues and re-infection of patients,” she said.

“Our medics are giving all they have and putting their best foot forward, so the availability of equipment that will enable them work with minimal health risks is welcome.” he stated.

“On behalf of the government and fellow, I want to thank MultiChoice Ghana for the generous contribution and showing solidarity towards fighting and overcoming this disease together,” Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso concluded.

AT the presentation ceremony in Accra Hospital Administor of the Ga East Municipal Hospital Rev. Obeng Mensah supported by staff of the hospital was grateful for the quantum of support from MultiChoice Ghana and urged Ghanaian to continue to practice the guideline to hasten our efforts at beating the virus.

He added “this donation has come at a time when the fight against the spread need to be intensified as the recent recovery could create the illusion we have won the battle.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues around the globe with more than 5.6 million infections and over 500,000 plus reported deaths, Ghana has noticeably put up a good fight with more than 39,495 recoveries.

MultiChoice Ghana urges our customers and the general public to continue to follow the safety protocols and mandatory guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health.

Mr Sunkwa Mills added that MultiChoice has also partnered the WHO in the campaign to stop the spread of false information on COVID 19 on the various social media platforms. Urging Ghanaian’s to pause and think about the information they are about to share if it is accurate or otherwise.

He added that M MultiCHoice Ghana is committed to supporting in the fight against the spread of this virus and will continue to support stakeholders to ensure we beat this virus.