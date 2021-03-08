The roll out of ‘Akwaaba Magic’ is the first step in MultiChoice Ghana’s launch of its African local channel and content slate for 2021.

At a virtual event streamed live on Zoom and other social media platforms, MultiChoice Ghana launched the first 24/7 wholly Ghanaian channel on DStv.

Akwaaba Magic a 24/7 entertainment flagship channel, which will be exclusive to DStv Premium, DStv Compact Plus and DStv Compact packages on channel 150.

Speaking about the new channel, Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana, Cecil Sunkwa Mills said: “The mandate as a channel is to provide our viewers with thought-provoking and entertaining content which captures Ghana’s cultural nuances; we cannot wait for audiences to experience this new addition to DStv.

We will continue to work with the established and upcoming local producers as partners to deliver on world-class content whilst fulfilling our commitment in developing and upskilling the entertainment industry and economy of the region.”

Kennedy Appah Dankyi, Channel Manager of Akwaaba Magic added: “this channel is set to live up to its tagline “Welcome Home” with exciting Ghanaian shows, series and documentaries produced and directed by Ghanaians for our various audiences.

We are proud of the role we are playing in the television and film sector in Ghana and look forward to connecting with our audiences.

“in line with our commitment to our customers, we will continue to enhance our viewer experience by offering more value to our customers. We are confident that the shows on the Akwaaba Magic channel will connect with DStv audiences and reinforce our strategic vision to be the leading African storyteller.”

Akwaaba Magic will at launch feature a daily Ghanaian telenovela Dede which tells the story of a naïve rural teenage girl who is deceived by her stepmother to leave her family and life behind in order to work as a domestic help in the home of a complicated wealthy family.

Some other key shows to look out for is Inside Out an adaptation of the popular show Housekeepers which will feature greats like Fred Amugi, Edenam Atachi amongst others.

Michael Katahena will lead the charge on “Sankofa” a weekly show that will seek to mend broken relationships between couples.

Viewers can also make a date every Sunday night for an engaging Magic show, “Andy and Rollie: Magic In Us”. These two young Ghanaian magicians will take you on a mystic ride like never before.

According to Cecil Sunkwa Mills, Akwaaba Magic will run never-before-seen premium local Ghanaian content 24/7. Adding that even though the channel will broadcast in English films, shows and other tv content in the other Ghanaian languages are welcome provided they are subtitles in English.”

The channel will be available exclusively to subscribers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact packages, with an active subscription on Channel 150.

DStv (Digital Satellite Television) is a Sub-Saharan African direct broadcast satellite service owned by MultiChoice and available in over 48 African countries including Ghana.